Hong Kong - Topix Tracker

Hong Kong - Topix Tracker

Articles, photos, and discussions about Hong Kong from the top news sites on the web. Continually tracked and updated.

Hong Kong[ 6 articles, 1 photo ]

Hong Kong in the News

News activity for the last 7 days

Updated: 4 hrs ago

Climber who died in South Africa said to be from Hong Kong
WaPo- Authorities in Hong Kong say a climber who died after falling on South Africa's Table Mountain is from the southern Chinese city. The statement Wednesday by Hong Kong's immigration department contradicts an earlier assertion by South Africa's national parks service that the male climber was Japanese. Comment?
More Hong Kong Stories
Tue [ 2 articles ]
Mon [ 2 articles ]
Dec 31 [ 1 article, 1 photo ]
« Back to Top Stories
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

The Topix Network

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,241 • Total comments across all topics: 286,615,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC