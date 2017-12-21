Afghanistan - Topix Tracker
Articles, photos, and discussions about Afghanistan from the top news sites on the web. Continually tracked and updated.
Afghanistan in the News
News activity for the last 7 days
Afghanistan Photos
Fox News
Fox News- The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, in a statement on its Aamaq news agency, says it carried out the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center that killed at least 35 and wounded another 56. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the Thursday attack as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the center. The claim reflects witness reports that one bomber sneaked into the center and exploded his device. Comment?
- ABC Over 40 killed, 30 injured in attack, explosion in Afghanistan
- USA Today Raw: Dozens Dead in Afghanistan Attack
- WaPo The Latest: Afghan president decries cultural center attack
- NY Times Blast at Afghan News Agency in Kabul Kills Dozens
- Fox News Several dead in twin attacks in Afghan capital, police say
- CBS Dozens dead, wounded in 3 explosions in Afghan capital
- Fox News Several dead in simultaneous attacks in Afghan capital, police say
- Fox News Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children
- WaPo Taliban car bomb targets Afghan army base, wounding 15
More Afghanistan Stories
Wed [ 2 articles ]
Tue [ 3 articles, 1 photo ]
Dec 25 [ 3 articles ]
Dec 24 [ 3 articles ]
- Fox News Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Dec 23 [ 2 articles ]
Dec 22 [ 15 articles, 1 discussion, 12 comments ]
- WaPo Pence: New US-Afghanistan strategy - already bearing fruit'
- WaPo Afghan officials: Bombings kill 4 policemen, 4 civilians
- WSJ Pence Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan
- WaPo The Latest: Pence says - real progress' in war in Afghanistan
- USA Today VP Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan
- WaPo Pence to Afghan president: US is - here to see this through'
- Fox News Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan, tells troops 'victory is closer than ever before'
- CBS Pence makes unannounced trip to Afghanistan
- USA Today VP Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan for war meetings
- WaPo Pence visits troops in Afghanistan in first trip to a war zone
- Fox News Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan
- Fox News Pence, in surprise visit to Afghanistan, says 'victory is closer than ever before'
- Fox News Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan for war meetings 12
- Mercury News Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan for w...
|Dec 22
|Trump is a joke
|12
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC