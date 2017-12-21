Afghanistan - Topix Tracker

Fox News - The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, in a statement on its Aamaq news agency, says it carried out the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center that killed at least 35 and wounded another 56. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the Thursday attack as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the center. The claim reflects witness reports that one bomber sneaked into the center and exploded his device.