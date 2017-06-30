Wimbledon - " the story of day one
Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal made impressive starts to their bids for Wimbledon success as the tournament began on Monday. But Stan Wawrinka was beaten in the first round of the one grand slam he has still to win, and there were mixed fortunes for the lower-ranked Britons.
