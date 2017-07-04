Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Williams in Day 3 action
Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal play their second-round matches on Centre Court. Murray, the defending champion, has never failed to advance to the third round in 12 appearances at the All England Club; he faces Dustin Brown, an entertaining shotmaker who upset Nadal in the second round in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC