Wimbledon boss says queue is enjoyabl...

Wimbledon boss says queue is enjoyable but 'victim of its own success'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: IcStafford

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis admits the Wimbledon queue has become a victim of its own success but its future is not in doubt. Fans began queuing on Saturday for Centre Court tickets to watch Andy Murray open the tournament and on Monday there were 1,000 more people waiting in Wimbledon Park than on the same day last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcStafford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin... 19 hr AdmitsPhartse 2
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC