Wimbledon boss says queue is enjoyable but 'victim of its own success'
Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis admits the Wimbledon queue has become a victim of its own success but its future is not in doubt. Fans began queuing on Saturday for Centre Court tickets to watch Andy Murray open the tournament and on Monday there were 1,000 more people waiting in Wimbledon Park than on the same day last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcStafford.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|19 hr
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC