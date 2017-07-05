Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly
While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Victoria Azarenka speaks out, aims to make WTA Tour more family-friendly While the men's ATP Tour has nurseries for families at every event, the women are left without that benefit Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tRzMY3 Victoria Azarenka celebrates match point during her match against Elena Vesnina on Day 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. WIMBLEDON, England - One of the biggest revisions that could be on tap for the women's WTA Tour in the near future is making children's nurseries a mandatory requirement at every tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Jul 2
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC