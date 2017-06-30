Venus Williams subject of wrongful de...

Venus Williams subject of wrongful death lawsuit

11 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Venus Williams is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the daughter of a 78-year-old Florida man who died a couple of weeks after a car crash involving the five-time Wimbledon champion. According to police, Williams was crossing an intersection in her vehicle on June 9 when she collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson, whose husband Jerome was in the passenger seat and died 13 days later.

Chicago, IL

