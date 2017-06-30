Venus Williams subject of wrongful death lawsuit
Venus Williams is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the daughter of a 78-year-old Florida man who died a couple of weeks after a car crash involving the five-time Wimbledon champion. According to police, Williams was crossing an intersection in her vehicle on June 9 when she collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson, whose husband Jerome was in the passenger seat and died 13 days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC