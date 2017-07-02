Venus Williams 'heartbroken' by car accident that led to man's death
An initial police report finds that former top-ranked tennis champ Venus Williams was responsible for a fatal car crash in Florida. Alva French reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|1 hr
|groovey
|1
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC