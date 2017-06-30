The Latest: Madison Keys upset by Camila Giorgi at Wimbledon
The 17th-seeded American saved four match points in the second set but faded in the third, beaten by Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-7 , 6-1. Keys was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2015, and her three other previous appearances ended in the third or fourth round.
