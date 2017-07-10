Sydney mother charged over trying to poison her son, 7

EXCLUSIVE: Couple who won $528 MILLION Powerball jackpot haven't moved home, barely upgraded their cars and take reusable shopping bags to the supermarket Drug dealer is convicted of manslaughter over death of Fox executive who he killed after discovering he was having an affair with his wife Gunman is arrested in Dallas hotel shooting after two-and-a-half hour standoff with police that left one person injured Armed man hops fence at Oregon airport and attempts to steal a helicopter before he is shot and killed by police just before he could take off Married Fox Sports executive FIRED amid sexual harassment probe: More headaches for the Murdochs as father-of-three programming chief is let go after lawyers 'started to interview female employees about his conduct Moment Venus Williams breaks down in tears and storms out of a Wimbledon press conference as she is asked for the first time ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.