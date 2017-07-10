Showbiz news: Andy Murray expecting a second child with wife Kim, plus more
TENNIS star Sir Andy Murray has said he is "very happy" to be expecting his second child with wife Kim. The 2016 Wimbledon victor lay rumours to rest as he confirmed the news during a press conference for this year's championships on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|11 hr
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC