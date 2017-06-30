Roger Federer says Wimbledon victory ...

Roger Federer says Wimbledon victory would justify decision to skip French Open

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Roger Federer hopes the painful decision to pull out of the French Open will be rewarded with an eighth Wimbledon title. The 35-year-old had a magical start to 2017 with a surprise 18th grand slam crown at the Australian Open, before adding further victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC