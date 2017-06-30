Roger Federer overcomes sloppy start to book place in Wimbledon third round
Roger Federer will likely have to play better if he wants to win a record eighth Wimbledon title but the Swiss had more than enough to beat Dusan Lajovic and reach the third round. Federer survived a close opening set on Centre Court and from there it was a routine victory for the 35-year-old, who won 7-6 6-3 6-2 in a brisk one hour and 30 minutes.
