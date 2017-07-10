Raonic, Bouchard, Pospisil headline six Canadians playing at Wimbledon

Canada originally had three direct entrants in the 2017 Wimbledon main-draw singles but that number has doubled over the past two weeks. Milos Raonic, Eugenie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil were guaranteed spots in the 128-player fields, but Denis Shapovalov's impressive showing at the Queen's Club tournament in London two weeks ago earned him a main-draw wild card, and then Bianca Andreescu and Francoise Abanda won their way through three qualifying rounds that finished Friday.

