Rafael Nadal refuses to get carried away after crushing Wimbledon victory
Rafael Nadal enjoyed a fine start to Wimbledon, with a straight sets win on his first trip to the All England Club since 2015. The Spaniard cruised to a 6-1 6-3 6-2 success over Australia's John Millman and adapted to life on grass perfectly after his 10th French Open crown just weeks ago.
