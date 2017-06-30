Petra Kvitova grateful she made it to Wimbledon as Czech checks out
Petra Kvitova had mixed feelings as she failed to live up to her billing as one of the Wimbledon favourites after she crashed out in the second round to Madison Brengle. The Czech had poured scorn on suggestions she could win Wimbledon just six weeks after returning to action following a knife attack which left her career in doubt, and she was proven right as American Brengle, the world number 95, won 6-3 1-6 6-2.
