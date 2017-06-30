Novak Djokovic breezes through to ban...

Novak Djokovic breezes through to banish last year's Court One nightmare

Twelve months on from losing to American Sam Querrey in the third round in the same arena, it was a stroll in the early-afternoon sun for the three-time champion against nervy Czech Adam Pavlasek. He won 6-2 6-2 6-1, and said the work being carried out on the court to install a roof meant it felt quite different to the stage where his title defence ended last year.

