Novak Djokovic breezes through to banish last year's Court One nightmare
Twelve months on from losing to American Sam Querrey in the third round in the same arena, it was a stroll in the early-afternoon sun for the three-time champion against nervy Czech Adam Pavlasek. He won 6-2 6-2 6-1, and said the work being carried out on the court to install a roof meant it felt quite different to the stage where his title defence ended last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Jul 2
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC