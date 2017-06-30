Kristina Mladenovic criticises - dangerous' Wimbledon courts
Wimbledon's courts have become dangerous because the hot weather has caused large patches of grass to wear away after just four days of the championships, French player Kristina Mladenovic has claimed. The 24-year-old was knocked out of the women's singles on Thursday by American Alison Riske, losing a three-set match on Court 18. She claimed the court was not fit to be used, only for the All England Club to reject her argument.
