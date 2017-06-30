Karolina Pliskova has sights set on Wimbledon after Eastbourne success
Karolina Pliskova cemented her status as one of the big favourites for Wimbledon by winning the Aegon International title in Eastbourne. The Czech world number three defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to go one better than last year, when she was beaten in the final by Dominika Cibulkova.
