Karolina Pliskova has sights set on W...

Karolina Pliskova has sights set on Wimbledon after Eastbourne success

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Karolina Pliskova cemented her status as one of the big favourites for Wimbledon by winning the Aegon International title in Eastbourne. The Czech world number three defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to go one better than last year, when she was beaten in the final by Dominika Cibulkova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC