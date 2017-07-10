Judy Murray on edge as Andy begins Wimbledon defence
Andy Murray's mother was on edge as the Wimbledon champion prepared to begin the defence of his title on Monday. Judy Murray was optimistic her son would put his recent hip problem and mixed form to one side and produce his best on Centre Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|17 hr
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC