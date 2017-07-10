Judy Murray on edge as Andy begins Wi...

Judy Murray on edge as Andy begins Wimbledon defence

Andy Murray's mother was on edge as the Wimbledon champion prepared to begin the defence of his title on Monday. Judy Murray was optimistic her son would put his recent hip problem and mixed form to one side and produce his best on Centre Court.

