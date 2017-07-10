Johanna Konta fit and ready for Wimbledon despite fall
Murray missed two days of training because of a hip problem while Konta hurt her spine in a fall at Eastbourne last Thursday. The world number seven was on the brink of victory against world number one Angelique Kerber when she slipped and fell heavily, landing on her back and then hitting her head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|8 hr
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC