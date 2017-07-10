Injured Nick Kyrgios out of Wimbledon
A limping Nick Kyrgios is out of Wimbledon after withdrawing two sets into his first-round clash against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Australian 20th seed aggravated a long-standing hip problem in a fall at Queen's Club two weeks ago and rated himself only 60 per cent fit on the eve of the tournament.
