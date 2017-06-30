'I'm Completely Speechless.' Venus Williams Tears Up at Wimbledon Discussing Fatal Car Accident
The wave of emotion came as Williams attempted to answer a question about the two-car crash that police say she caused June 9 in Florida; a 78-year-old passenger in the other vehicle died 13 days later. Williams' 7-6 , 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens at the All England Club was the five-time Wimbledon champion's first match anywhere since the accident - and the first time she has spoken about it publicly.
