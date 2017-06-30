Heather Watson thrills Wimbledon crowds by sinking seed to reach third round
Heather Watson matched her best run at Wimbledon with an excellent victory over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the second round. The British number two played a perfect first set on a baking Court Two and then twice recovered from a break down in the second to win 6-0 6-4.
