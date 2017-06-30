Djokovic shrugs off McEnroe's Tiger c...

Djokovic shrugs off McEnroe's Tiger comparison

Read more: Iol.co.za

Novak Djokovic says he still respects John McEnroe despite the American comparing the Serb's slump to Tiger Woods's similar decline and hinting at troubles in the three-time Wimbledon champion's private life. McEnroe caused a stir by claiming that Djokovic's recent difficulties on the court, which have seen him lose possession of all four Grand Slam titles, could have been caused by "off-court issues with the family".

Chicago, IL

