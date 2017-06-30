Djokovic shrugs off McEnroe's Tiger comparison
Novak Djokovic says he still respects John McEnroe despite the American comparing the Serb's slump to Tiger Woods's similar decline and hinting at troubles in the three-time Wimbledon champion's private life. McEnroe caused a stir by claiming that Djokovic's recent difficulties on the court, which have seen him lose possession of all four Grand Slam titles, could have been caused by "off-court issues with the family".
