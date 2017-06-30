Djokovic into second round as Klizan retires injured
Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan Novak Djokovic enjoyed the briefest of Wimbledon openings before booking his spot in the second round when opponent Martin Klizan retired through injury after the first set of their match on Tuesday. Djokovic, a three times Wimbledon champion, had taken the first set 6-3 before Klizan called the trainer on court to treat a leg injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|Sun
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC