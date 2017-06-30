Djokovic into second round as Klizan ...

Djokovic into second round as Klizan retires injured

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan Novak Djokovic enjoyed the briefest of Wimbledon openings before booking his spot in the second round when opponent Martin Klizan retired through injury after the first set of their match on Tuesday. Djokovic, a three times Wimbledon champion, had taken the first set 6-3 before Klizan called the trainer on court to treat a leg injury.

Chicago, IL

