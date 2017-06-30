Column: Tomic the Tank Engine lives u...

Column: Tomic the Tank Engine lives up to tennis nickname

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Australian is on the lookout for a new racket manufacturer, too, after being fined by Wimbledon officials and then dumped by Head for some incredibly clueless comments following his ouster from the tournament. If not for his past, Tomic 's alleged crime would have probably been written off as just being too honest for his own good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin... Jul 2 AdmitsPhartse 2
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 282,319,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC