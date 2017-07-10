Brits Johanna Konta and Heather Watson ease into second round at Wimbledon
British duo Johanna Konta and Heather Watson moved into the second round with straight-sets victories on the opening day of Wimbledon. Konta exacted swift revenge on her French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei with a 6-2 6-2 victory, while Watson continued her fine form on grass with victory over Maryna Zanevska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin...
|19 hr
|AdmitsPhartse
|2
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC