Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers shocking knee injury at Wimbledon
American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a sickening injury at Wimbledon and had to be taken from court on a stretcher. The 32-year-old's knee appeared to buckle under her as she slipped during her second-round match with Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court 17. In obvious distress, Mattek-Sands screamed out "Help me" as she lay on the turf in front of horrified spectators.
