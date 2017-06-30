Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffers shocking knee injury at Wimbledon

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a sickening injury at Wimbledon and had to be taken from court on a stretcher. The 32-year-old's knee appeared to buckle under her as she slipped during her second-round match with Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court 17. In obvious distress, Mattek-Sands screamed out "Help me" as she lay on the turf in front of horrified spectators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.