Andy Murray wants British players to aim even higher at Wimbledon

Andy Murray challenged his compatriots to make it an even better Wimbledon after four British players reached the third round of the singles for the first time in 20 years. The world number one's 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Dustin Brown meant there was success for all four home singles players on Wednesday, with Murray's win following those of Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.