Andy Murray completes three practice sessions as Wimbledon fitness concerns ease
Andy Murray looked to be winning his fitness battle as he put in the hours on court at Wimbledon on Saturday. The world number one pulled out of two scheduled exhibition matches at the Hurlingham Club this week because of a sore hip and limped through practice on Friday.
