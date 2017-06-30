Americans Coco Vandeweghe and Bethani...

Americans Coco Vandeweghe and Bethanie Mattek-Sands progress on Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

As the United States celebrated Independence Day, the granddaughter of a former Miss America overcame serving problems to win 7-5 6-2 on Court 18. Vandeweghe, 25, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals two years ago and the Australian Open semi-finals at the start of this year. She also beat Johanna Konta emphatically at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham just two weeks ago, to suggest she could be a title dark horse at Wimbledon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray admits to more pressure as defendin... Sun AdmitsPhartse 2
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Jun 28 BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jun 28 MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Jun 28 ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC