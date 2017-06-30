Americans Coco Vandeweghe and Bethanie Mattek-Sands progress on Independence Day

As the United States celebrated Independence Day, the granddaughter of a former Miss America overcame serving problems to win 7-5 6-2 on Court 18. Vandeweghe, 25, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals two years ago and the Australian Open semi-finals at the start of this year. She also beat Johanna Konta emphatically at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham just two weeks ago, to suggest she could be a title dark horse at Wimbledon.

