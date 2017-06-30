Aljaz Bedene beats Damir Dzumhur to reach Wimbledon third round
Nevertheless, the British number four kept his composure to swat his opponent aside 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3. ???? Boom! @AljazBedene beats Dzumhur 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the #Wimbledon 3rd round for the 1st time! #BackTheBrits ???????? pic.twitter.com/Xd9tgEeCBp Bedene survived 44 aces from Ivo Karlovic in a four-and-a-half-hour marathon on Monday, but this was an entirely different test.
