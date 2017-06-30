Wimbledon strawberry farmer hopes Brexit deal will allow seasonal EU pickers
The owner of the farm which provides Wimbledon with its strawberries has said she hopes there is a "mechanism" for European citizens to work seasonally in the UK after Brexit. Marion Regan, who owns Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent with her husband Jon, relies on seasonal labour to make sure Wimbledon is supplied with fresh strawberries throughout the tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Jun 28
|BePhartr
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jun 28
|MonPhartsc
|7
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|Jun 28
|ThePhart
|3
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC