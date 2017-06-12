Wimbledon a complicated prospect for Nadal

Wimbledon a complicated prospect for ...

Rafael Nadal says winning a French Open-Wimbledon double for the third time in his career will be "complicated" but is highly motivated to have a go as he prepares for the grasscourt season. The 31-year-old captured an unprecedented 10th Roland Garros title in sensational style on Sunday, thrashing Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the final after a faultless fortnight in Paris.

