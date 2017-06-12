Wild cards for Heather Watson and Naomi Broady in Birmingham

The British numbers two and three, who are both ranked outside the top 100, will take their places in the tournament's strongest ever field. We're giving Centre Court a much needed drink after a glorious hot & sunny day ahead of the @BritishTennis #AegonClassic @EdgbastonPriory ! pic.twitter.com/Wi80fossFx French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who was not ranked high enough to get into the tournament originally, is still mulling over whether to return to competition so soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.