We shouldn't airbrush Margaret Court or anyone else from our history
Margaret Court has provided ample evidence of that this week, with bizarre and ignorant remarks as she attempted to explain her boycotting of Qantas because of its support of same sex-marriage. When she swung from biblical arguments about the definition of marriage, to musing on whether there was a devil-led, Nazi-like attempt to brainwash little children occurring, and implying lesbian tennis players groom young women, she lost her credibility.
