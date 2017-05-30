Watch: Kyrgios destroys racquet after losing

Watch: Kyrgios destroys racquet after...

Read more: Yahoo Sports

Emotions flooded Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios as he headed off the court following a four-set loss to South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the second round of the French Open on Thursday. Kyrgios, who has a history of dramatic outbursts in tournaments , walked to the bench after his loss and repeatedly bashed his racquet against a cooler until it snapped into pieces.

