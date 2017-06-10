Video shows police shooting man and handcuffing his body

'What is wrong with you?' Trump and Joe Scarborough clash over claims President offered to kill National Enquirer article about host and Mika's relationship if he 'apologized for their coverage' Mother-of-three, 33, is 'executed' inside family home just hours after Facebook post celebrating her journey from homelessness to earning six figures Waiters reveal the most OUTRAGEOUS comments they've overheard as they brought customers food 'Houston, we have had a problem here': Flight plan for the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission that had to be drastically altered following an emergency on board has been unearthed Pictured: Dramatic photos of car crash 'caused by Venus Williams' which resulted in death of 78-year-old man whose family are now suing the tennis star Serena Williams' coach reveals he was angry she didn't tell him about her pregnancy ahead of her Australian Open win and casts doubt on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.