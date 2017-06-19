Victoria Azarenka's first match back ...

Victoria Azarenka's first match back on WTA Tour suspended due to bad light

12 hrs ago

Victoria Azarenka's hopes of victory on her return to the tennis tour remain alive after her clash with Risa Ozaki at the Mallorca Open was suspended for darkness. The former world number one is playing her first match as a mother after giving birth to son Leo six months ago.

Chicago, IL

