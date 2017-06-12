Veteran Tommy Haas stuns top seed Rog...

Veteran Tommy Haas stuns top seed Roger Federer in second round at Stuttgart

Roger Federer squandered a match point as he was shocked by German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart. The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his final season on the tour after a series of injury problems, battled to a 2-6 7-6 6-4 win in just under two hours.

