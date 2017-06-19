Tsonga latest seed to perish at Queen's but Dimitrov and Berdych edge through

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the latest big name to crash out of Queen's on Wednesday but Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Berdych survived to scrape through to the quarter-finals. Tsonga lost 6-4 6-4 to Gilles Muller at the Aegon Championships and followed Andy Murray, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka in failing to last the tournament's opening three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.