Tripped by a tarp: French Open player stops with bad ankle
The Grand Slam tournament's 10th-seeded man stopped playing his third-round match and was taken to the hospital after injuring his right ankle in the first set, when he fell while chasing a ball way behind the baseline at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday. Goffin's right foot got stuck under the cover used to protect the court overnight or in case of heavy rain.
