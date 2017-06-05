Tomas Berdych fires coach Goran Ivanisevic
Tomas Berdych fires coach Goran Ivanisevic after French Open loss Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, joined Berdych's coaching team in August. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sIaTcD Tomas Berdych looks on as he plays against Karen Khachanov during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open.
