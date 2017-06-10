The Latest: Rafael Nadal back in Fren...

The Latest: Rafael Nadal back in French Open final

Rafael Nadal qualified for his 10th French Open final, having achieved the feat without dropping a set in six matches. Nadal, who has won all nine finals he has played in Paris, will take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

