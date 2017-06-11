The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Safarova wi...

The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Safarova win women's doubles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., left, and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning women's doubles final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua in two sets 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC