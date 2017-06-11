The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Safarova win women's doubles
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., left, and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning women's doubles final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua in two sets 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.
