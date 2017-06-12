Tennis star John McEnroe returns to Wimbledon to launch autobiography
The three time Wimbledon champion will chat to broadcaster John Inverdale about his new book "But Seriously" on June 29. He says the book is about confronting his demons and his struggle to re-invent himself after a career as a professional tennis player. Mr McEnroe has never shied away from airing his outspoken views as a match commentator and analyst at Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments, or from recreating the immortalised "you cannot be serious" moment from 1981.
