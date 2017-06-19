Tennis - Sevastova follows Ostapenko as Latvian winner
FILE PHOTO: Jun 1, 2017; Paris, France; Anastasija Sevastova celebrates match point during her match against Eugenie Bouchard match on day five of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports Anastasija Sevastova gave Latvian tennis another red letter day when she lifted the Mallorca Open title on Sunday a fortnight after Jelena Ostapenko became the surprise French Open champion.
