Tennis - Rising force Kontaveit wins first title in Den Bosch

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3. FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action during her second round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza Reuters / Benoit Tessier REUTERS: Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.