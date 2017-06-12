Tennis - Rising force Kontaveit wins ...

Tennis - Rising force Kontaveit wins first title in Den Bosch

18 hrs ago

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3. FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action during her second round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza Reuters / Benoit Tessier REUTERS: Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 6-3.

