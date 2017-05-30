Tennis-Nishikori survives 2-set-blackout to win all-Asian battle

Japanese eighth seed Nishikori looked to be cruising into the fourth round on Saturday after grabbing the opening two sets against the in-form 21-year-old South Korean, who is ranked 67th in the world. Chung battled back to force a tiebreak in the third, which he won, and then raced to a 3-0 lead before rain saved the day for Nishikori, who slammed his racket onto the ground in frustration just before the rain interruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.